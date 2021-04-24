Watch: Old video shows Ranbir Kapoor loves to play with Anushka Sharma’s clothes

Back in 2015, when the two were promoting Bombay Velvet, Anushka told NDTV that Ranbir is a man child.

She said, "He wants to know everything that's happening. He would walk into my makeup room and start opening drawers. He'd open my hand bag. If I'm on my phone, he'll want to see what I'm doing on my phone. He's a child. I'll be a great mother because I've been around Ranbir Kapoor."

While Anushka did take a break from acting, she was quite active on the production front with projects like Paatal Lok and Bulbbul to name a few.

Meanwhile, Ranbir will next be seen alongside Alia Bhatt in the fantasy-adventure Brahmastra directed by Ayan Mukerji.

It is billed as a trilogy, which also stars megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy.

He has committed to play a dacoit in Karan Malhotra's period adventure film Shamshera alongside Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt.

Ranbir also has the untitled Luv Ranjan romantic-comedy alongside Shraddha Kapoor scheduled to open theatrically on March 18 next year.

Besides that, filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga's upcoming film Animal is also headlined by Ranbir, and is scheduled to be released during Dusshera next year.

Ranbir, who had a special cameo in Aamir Khan's PK, will play the lead role in the sequel to the 2014 film, revealed producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra.

All in all, Ranbir has a massive line-up of films ahead.