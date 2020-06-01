Watch: Old video of Wajid Khan in hospital dedicating song for brother Sajid goes viral

Music composer Wajid Khan of the Sajid-Wajid fame passed away earlier on Monday. He succumbed to heart attack and was reportedly also affected by COVID-19, apart from battling kidney related ailments. Wajid Khan was laid to rest at the Versova cemetery. Hours after the news of his demise, an old video of the 'Dabangg' music composer went viral on the internet. In the old clip, he is heard crooning 'Hudd Hudd Dabangg' song and dedicating it to his brother Wajid. The video was presumably shot at the Surana Hospital in Mumbai’s Chembur, where the musician was receiving treatment.

A user took to Twitter and wrote, "#WajidKhan bhai ka last song. Look at his smiling face n full of confidence singing ! It's so heart breaking to loose him way b4 his time. Real life Dabangg who fought till his last breath. We will miss you bhai , rest well in Jannat."