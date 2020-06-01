Watch: Old video of Wajid Khan in hospital dedicating song for brother Sajid goes viral

Music composer Wajid Khan of the Sajid-Wajid fame passed away earlier on Monday. He succumbed to heart attack and was reportedly also affected by COVID-19, apart from battling kidney related ailments. Wajid Khan was laid to rest at the Versova cemetery. Hours after the news of his demise, an old video of the 'Dabangg' music composer went viral on the internet. In the old clip, he is heard crooning 'Hudd Hudd Dabangg' song and dedicating it to his brother Wajid. The video was presumably shot at the Surana Hospital in Mumbai’s Chembur, where the musician was receiving treatment.
A user took to Twitter and wrote, "#WajidKhan bhai ka last song. Look at his smiling face n full of confidence singing ! It's so heart breaking to loose him way b4 his time. Real life Dabangg who fought till his last breath. We will miss you bhai , rest well in Jannat."
Sajid-Wajid shared a special bond with Salman Khan and were close friends with the actor. In fact, it was Salman who gave them their Bollywood break, way back in 1998, in his home production "Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya". Sajid-Wajd composed the song "Teri jawaani badi mast mast hai" in that film.
The duo shot to fame composing many of the songs in the three "Dabangg" films of Salman Khan. Sajid-Wajid recently composed a few non-film songs for Salman during the ongoing lockdown, one of which was a number titled "Pyaar karona", a pop anthem encouraging all to fight the coronavirus. The song released in April was sung by Salman and also featured the actor in the video. The composer duo also recently composed Salman's Eid special song, "Bhai bhai", which talks of communal harmony.
As a singer, Wajid recorded many hit songs in Salman films, including "Do you wanna partner" and "Soni de nakhre" ("Partner"), "Hud hud Dabangg" ("Dabangg"), "Tujhe Aksa Beach" ("God Tussi Great Ho"), "Jalwa" ("Wanted"), and "Pandeyji seeti" and "Fevicol se" ("Dabangg 2").
Inputs from IANS.
