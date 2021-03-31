Watch: Old video of Anushka Sharma saying she doesn't want to work after marriage goes viral

Anushka Sharma gave birth to her daughter Vamika on January 11, 2021. Sharma and her cricketer husband Virat Kohli, both 32, recently celebrated their third wedding anniversary.

The couple first met on the sets of a commercial and dated for four years before getting married in a private ceremony in Italy on December 11, 2017.

While the actress did take a break from acting, she was quite active on the production front with projects like “Paatal Lok” and “Bulbbul” to name a few.

On the occasion of International Women's Day, Anushka had said that she'd make sure all her films have progressive women characters. She says it has always been about women empowerment and equality for her and this is reflected in her films.

"Our films have the power to impact change and if done correctly, films can also condition people to make them determine between what is right and what is wrong. By being clear about how we will portray women in cinema, we can alter the mindset of people towards how they perceive women and shatter age-old, regressive beliefs, customs and traditions," she said.

"I think I have been conscious enough to select roles and films that I felt could contribute towards changing the portrayal of women on screen. It took a lot of self-belief for me to do this as an actor and then as a producer because I was somehow swimming against the tide and challenging the notion of how women were so far portrayed on screen," added Anushka.