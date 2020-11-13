Watch: Nysa Devgn recreates viral TikTok ‘twerk’ challenge, flaunts new haircut

Earlier, Nysa shared ‘Quarantine Tapes’ with her mom during the COVID-19 lockdown, where she spoke about the public scrutiny, she faces for being a celebrity kid.

She can be heard saying in the clip, “I think me and my mom are very much like each other. She’s way more chill than I think she would ever admit. I know that both of us are really loud and that both of us don’t really have a filter.”

Earlier, Kajol responded to the question of her daughter Nysa making a Hindi film debut by saying that media and other people should give her a break and some space.

Kajol was interacting with the media at Dadasaheb Phalke Excellence Award 2019.

Talking about Nysa's career plans, Kajol said: "She (Nysa Devgn) is just 16 years old. I think you (media and people) can give her a break and some space. Recently, she has celebrated her 16th birthday. Right now, she is studying in 10th Standard and she is preparing for her board exams."

Doting dad Ajay also once said in the media that his kids get a lot of media attention and are often targeted by social media trolls.

In an interview to IANS, Devgn, a protective father, said social media users should not judge his children.

He said: "Judge me, but don't judge my kids. Kajol and I are the actors, judge us...it's because of us, our children are under the spotlight every time."

"Being judgmental about someone is not a good thing. If I start passing a judgement on someone, that person would obviously feel bad...so do my children," he added.

The "Tanhaji" star said, "Honestly speaking, those people don't really matter. But I feel bad sometimes when my kids go through such harsh trolling."

Asked about how Nysa deals with "such harsh comments", Devgn said: "She used to get upset over trolling earlier, but now she doesn't care about it anymore. She knows how to deal with it. She has accepted that there will be some people who will keep judging no matter what."