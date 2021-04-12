Watch: Nysa Devgan performs on mom Kajol's hit song 'Bole Chudiyan' at a school event in viral video

Ajay and Kajol welcomed Nysa in 2003. They also have a son named Yug.

Doting dad Ajay once said in the media that his kids get a lot of media attention and are often targeted by social media trolls.

In an interview to IANS, Devgn, a protective father, said social media users should not judge his children.

He said: "Judge me, but don't judge my kids. Kajol and I are the actors, judge us...it's because of us, our children are under the spotlight every time."

"Being judgmental about someone is not a good thing. If I start passing a judgement on someone, that person would obviously feel bad...so do my children," he added.

The "Tanhaji" star said, "Honestly speaking, those people don't really matter. But I feel bad sometimes when my kids go through such harsh trolling."

Asked about how Nysa deals with "such harsh comments", Devgn said: "She used to get upset over trolling earlier, but now she doesn't care about it anymore. She knows how to deal with it. She has accepted that there will be some people who will keep judging no matter what."

Kajol was last seen in the recently-released OTT film, “Tribhanga”. The Renuka Shahane directorial also features Tanvi Azmi and Mithila Palkar.