Watch: Nora Fatehi's fan 'breaks' COVID-19 lockdown norms, comes to Mumbai airport to show actor his tattoo

Actor-dancer Nora Fatehi was photographed by the paparazzi at Mumbai airport, on Wednesday evening, as she arrived back in town.
The 'Street Dancer 3D' actor made heads turn at the airport with her chic ensemble. She was seen wearing a black tube top with a pair of ripped jeans and a black blazer. She completed her ensemble with a black sling black, stylish sunglasses and a black mask.
As the actress strolled past the shutterbugs, she was stopped by a fan who had apparently come from Aurangabad just to show Nora his tattoo.
A video from the airport shows the Moroccan beauty giving a thumbs up to the fan and even cutting a cake with him.
Soon after the video was shared, a section of netizens lashed out at the fan for 'breaking' the norms of COVID-19 induced lockdown.
A user tagged Mumbai Police and wrote, "Fans are allowed at airport to come just to show thier tattoo ? @my_bmc @mumbaipolice"
Another commented, "What kinda foolishness is this.... People lost their minds or what. Such people really need counselling with vaccinations!"
Check out the video here:
For the unversed, in view of the alarming rise in the COVID-19 cases, the Maharashtra government recently announced fresh "lockdown-like" curbs to break the chain of viral transmission in the state. Prohibitory orders, banning assembly of five or more people at once place, are in force till 7 am on May 1, while non-essential activities are not being allowed.
The Maharashtra Government is likely to extend the ongoing lockdown like curbs imposed in the state till May 15.
