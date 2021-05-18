Bollywood

Watch: Nora Fatehi, Remo Dsouza react to viral video of man doing 'Garmi' hook step on flooded street

By FPJ Web Desk

'Street Dancer 3D' filmmaker Remo D'souza and actress Nora Fatehi have reacted to a hilarious video of a fan doing the hook step of 'Garmi' while floating on a raft.

On Monday, gusty winds and rains lashed several states as Cyclone Tauktae wreaked havoc. Amid this, a Nora Fatehi fan decided to add some humour to the situation and shared a video of himself performing 'Garmi' on a makeshift raft as he floated on a flooded street.

Remo and Nora shared the video on their Instagram stories.

"This is crazy," wrote Remo, while, Nora captioned it: "OMG"

Check out the hilarious video here:

Nora's iconic dancer number 'Garmi' is from Romo's 'Street Dancer 3D', which starred Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor.

On the work front, Nora will next be seen in the Ajay Devgn-starrer 'Bhuj: The Pride Of India.' It also stars Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, Sharad Kelkar, Ammy Virk and Pranitha Subhash. The film is directed by Abhishek Dudhaiya.

Nora will reportedly play a spy in the period drama, which looks back at the story of 300 women of Madhapar village in Gujarat's Kutch district, who played a pivotal role during the 1971 Indo-Pak war.

Ajay will be seen playing Indian Air Force pilot Vijay Karnik, while Sonakshi will essay the character of Sunderben Jetha Madharparya, who is a social worker and a farmer.

