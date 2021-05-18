Watch: Nora Fatehi, Remo Dsouza react to viral video of man doing 'Garmi' hook step on flooded street

'Street Dancer 3D' filmmaker Remo D'souza and actress Nora Fatehi have reacted to a hilarious video of a fan doing the hook step of 'Garmi' while floating on a raft.

On Monday, gusty winds and rains lashed several states as Cyclone Tauktae wreaked havoc. Amid this, a Nora Fatehi fan decided to add some humour to the situation and shared a video of himself performing 'Garmi' on a makeshift raft as he floated on a flooded street.

Remo and Nora shared the video on their Instagram stories.

"This is crazy," wrote Remo, while, Nora captioned it: "OMG"

Check out the hilarious video here: