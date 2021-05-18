Watch: Nora Fatehi, Remo Dsouza react to viral video of man doing 'Garmi' hook step on flooded street

'Street Dancer 3D' filmmaker Remo D'souza and actress Nora Fatehi have reacted to a hilarious video of a fan doing the hook step of 'Garmi' while floating on a raft.
On Monday, gusty winds and rains lashed several states as Cyclone Tauktae wreaked havoc. Amid this, a Nora Fatehi fan decided to add some humour to the situation and shared a video of himself performing 'Garmi' on a makeshift raft as he floated on a flooded street.
Remo and Nora shared the video on their Instagram stories.
"This is crazy," wrote Remo, while, Nora captioned it: "OMG"
Check out the hilarious video here:
Nora's iconic dancer number 'Garmi' is from Romo's 'Street Dancer 3D', which starred Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor.
On the work front, Nora will next be seen in the Ajay Devgn-starrer 'Bhuj: The Pride Of India.' It also stars Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, Sharad Kelkar, Ammy Virk and Pranitha Subhash. The film is directed by Abhishek Dudhaiya.
Nora will reportedly play a spy in the period drama, which looks back at the story of 300 women of Madhapar village in Gujarat's Kutch district, who played a pivotal role during the 1971 Indo-Pak war.
Ajay will be seen playing Indian Air Force pilot Vijay Karnik, while Sonakshi will essay the character of Sunderben Jetha Madharparya, who is a social worker and a farmer.
