Watch: Nora Fatehi accidentally drops mobile phone in water as she enjoys pool time in a sexy bikini

Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi, who recovered from COVID-19 earlier this month, is currently enjoying a vacation in Dubai.

Nora has been treating her fans and followers with stunning pictures and videos from her holiday.

The actress never misses a chance to grab eyeballs with her posts. She once again took the internet by storm by posting a stunning video.

In the video, the actress can be seen in the pool, basking the sun. Nora can also be seen flaunting her toned figure in a strapless bikini.

In one of the videos, Nora also shared that she dropped her friend's phone in the water and then switched the camera towards her friend to show her reaction. Nora's friend then said that her phone is not waterproof but water-resistant and the actress said that the phone is still working.

On January 7, Nora Fatehi had announced that she has tested negative for COVID-19.

Taking to her Instagram story, Nora wrote, "Hey guys! I have finally tested negative! Thnak u for your prayers and lovely messages. It's been rough! I'm gna continue to work on getting my strength and energy back so I can kick ass this year. In the meantime stay safe guys."

According to a statement issued by her spokesperson, Nora had tested positive on December 28.

On the work front, Nora was recently seen in a music video with Guru Randhawa titled 'Naach Meri Raani'. This was the second time they collaborated on a dance video, earlier they had given a feet-tapping blockbuster titled 'Dance Meri Raani'.

Published on: Friday, January 28, 2022, 02:11 PM IST