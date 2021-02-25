Watch: Nisha Kaur hugging father Daniel Weber at Mumbai airport is the cutest video on internet today

Bollywood actress Sunny Leone, who was shooting for 'MTV Splitsvilla 13' in Kerala, returned to Mumbai on Thursday. The 39-year-old actress was captured by the paparazzi at the Mumbai airport, along with her kids - daughter Nisha Kaur, twins Noah and Asher Weber.

Sunny's husband Daniel Weber arrived at the airport to receive his family and a video from their reunion is currently winning hearts on the internet.

The adorable video shows Nisha running into her father's arms as he goes down on his knee to hug her back. Noah and Asher are also seen hugging their dad but it's Nisha's excitement to see Daniel that is leaving netizens in awe of her.

After greeting the kids, Daniel and Sunny are also seen exchanging a kiss and the entire family reunion was captured by the camerapersons.

Check it out here: