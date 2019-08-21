Watch Nick Jonas sign 'I Love You' to Priyanka Chopra during concert

Ever since Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas tied the knot, the two have not shied away from expressing their love for each other in public. During a performance of his Happiness Begins tour, which is currently underway in the US, Nick signalled his wife ‘I Love You’ from the concert stage using sign language.

Priyanka Chopra was watching was in the crowd watching her husband from a distance. During the concert in Boston, Nick Jonas who is the frontman was surrounded by his fans and this did not stop him from showering his wife with love.