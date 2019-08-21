Watch Nick Jonas sign 'I Love You' to Priyanka Chopra during concert

Ever since Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas tied the knot, the two have not shied away from expressing their love for each other in public. During a performance of his Happiness Begins tour, which is currently underway in the US, Nick signalled his wife ‘I Love You’ from the concert stage using sign language.
Priyanka Chopra was watching was in the crowd watching her husband from a distance. During the concert in Boston, Nick Jonas who is the frontman was surrounded by his fans and this did not stop him from showering his wife with love.
Also accompanying Priyanka in the concert was her mother Madhu Chopra, who was on her feet as she enjoyed the Jonas Brothers concert. The video where Nick Jonas is seen in an all-orange ensemble and gesturing ‘I Love You’ towards Priyanka has gone viral on the internet. Fans of the stars cannot get enough of the two, who are setting major couple goals every time they head out together.
Check out the pictures of Nick signalling Priyanka ‘I Love You’ here:On the work front, Priyanka Chopra recently wrapped the shoot of Shonali Bose’s film The Sky is Pink. She will be seen in a Bollywood film after nearly three years. Her last Bollywood film was the 2016 film Jai Gangaajal.
