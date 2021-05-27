Watch: Nick Jonas fixes wife Priyanka Chopra’s gown after locking lips on BBMA red carpet

Celebrity couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas took the style quotient high with their red carpet look at the Billboard Music Awards on Sunday night in Los Angeles.
Priyanka was one of the presenters at the Billboard Music Awards while her husband performed at the music awards and hosted the ceremony.
According to Page Six, Nick is recovering from a cracked rib injury and the actress stepped in to help her husband and agreed to be a presenter at BBMAs.
The actress took to Instagram to post pictures from the red carpet. Priyanka wore a thigh-high slit gown with a plunging neckline and a custom Dolce Gabbana ensemble. She teamed the golden ensemble with a thick belt and Bulgari jewels. Nick donned a designer number from Fendi.
A video of the two posing at the red carpet shows Nick fixing Priyanka’s gown after locking lips. Watch the clip below.
Priyanka shared a picture of Nick hugging her at the awards. She wrote: "Husband appreciation post. Not even a cracked rib can stop this force of nature. So proud of you baby. With everything you do! Your work ethic, your pursuit of excellence! You inspire me every day! Crushed it today! I love you so much!"
On the work front, Priyanka is currently working on the spy series 'Citadel'. It also stars Richard Madden. The project is backed by Amazon and helmed by the Russo Brothers of 'Avengers' fame.
The actor has finished shooting 'Text for You' with Sam Heughan, Celine Dion, Russell Tovey, and Omid Djalili. Priyanka will also be seen in an Indian wedding comedy with Mindy Kaling, which she will co-produce and feature in. She also has 'Matrix 4' and a film based on the life of Maa Anand Sheela in the pipeline.