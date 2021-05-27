Watch: Nick Jonas fixes wife Priyanka Chopra’s gown after locking lips on BBMA red carpet

Celebrity couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas took the style quotient high with their red carpet look at the Billboard Music Awards on Sunday night in Los Angeles.

Priyanka was one of the presenters at the Billboard Music Awards while her husband performed at the music awards and hosted the ceremony.

According to Page Six, Nick is recovering from a cracked rib injury and the actress stepped in to help her husband and agreed to be a presenter at BBMAs.

The actress took to Instagram to post pictures from the red carpet. Priyanka wore a thigh-high slit gown with a plunging neckline and a custom Dolce Gabbana ensemble. She teamed the golden ensemble with a thick belt and Bulgari jewels. Nick donned a designer number from Fendi.

A video of the two posing at the red carpet shows Nick fixing Priyanka’s gown after locking lips. Watch the clip below.