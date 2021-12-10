Watch: Newlyweds Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal leave Sawai Madhopur for Jaipur airport in helicopter

A day after tying the knot, Bollywood actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal were spotted leaving Sawai Madhopur for Jaipur airport on Friday morning.

The couple got married at Six Senses Fort Barwara in the presence of close friends and family members.

According to several photos and videos doing the rounds on social media platforms, the newlyweds can be seen boarding the helicopter with heavy security surrounding them.

While the 'Sooryavanshi' actress was seen wearing a kurti, plazo and dupatta, Vicky was spotted in kurta-pyjama. In the viral photos, Katrina was also seen wearing red bangles.

Katrina and Vicky shared mesmerising first pictures from their wedding on Thursday evening on Instagram.

"Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment. Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together," the couple captioned their respective posts.

Several Bollywood celebrities, including Karan Johar, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan and others, poured in congratulatory wishes to the newlywed couple on social media.

Katrina (38) and Vicky (33), have been dating for more than a year without much details available to the media.

The big fat wedding of B-town was constantly in news, sparking media attention and even memes around the couple's three-day elaborative festivities, such as sufi theme for sangeet, no camera policy, guests required to sign an NDA or the couple selling their wedding photo rights and streaming rights for huge amounts.

