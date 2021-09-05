Watch: Netizens slam Kareena Kapoor after Taimur Ali Khan 'rudely' yells at paps; take umbrage over 'army of nannies'

Kareena Kapoor Khan on Saturday cherished some family time with her parents and sister Karisma Kapoor at her father Randhir Kapoor's house in Bandra, Mumbai. The actress was spotted with her sons Taimur and Jeh by the paparazzi.

A video of Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's elder son Taimur is currently receiving backlash from netizens. In the video, the star kid is once again seen yelling at paps as they capture him and his family. They're seen walking towards their car, surrounded by nannies and a security guard.

Reacting to the video, several users slammed Kareena for Taimur's behaviour and some even took umbrage over the number of nannies she has hired for Taimur and Jeh.

A user wrote: "Omg, how many nannies can she have, and write a book about pregnancy and being a mum, credit should be given to the nannies!"

Another commented, "Taimur is a very naughty boy! Ajj tak kabhi comment nehi kiya lekin they should teach this kid how to behave properly with elders! The way he's behaving with his nanny is not good! I know he's kid that's why he should learn these things now otherwise Kareena and Saif has to go though the consequences in future."

Earlier too, Taimur had been labelled 'arrogant' for his behavior around paparazzi.

Saif and Kareena dated for a few years before tying the knot in October 2012. The couple welcomed their first child Taimur Ali Khan four years later on December 20, 2016. Saifeena welcomed their second child, Jeh on February 21 this year.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena, who recently launched her book 'Pregnancy Bible', is all set to make her debut as a producer with director Hansal Mehta's yet-to-be-titled thriller.

She will also act in the film and will be co-producing it with Ekta Kapoor.

Kareena will also be seen in 'Laal Singh Chaddha', which reunites her with Aamir Khan, who last worked with her in '3 Idiots'. Apart from Kareena, Mona Singh will also be seen in the movie.

Adapted by Atul Kulkarni and directed by Advait Chandan, 'Laal Singh Chaddha' is an official Hindi remake of Robert Zemeckis' Oscar Award-winning 1994 film 'Forrest Gump', that featured Hollywood star Tom Hanks in the lead role.

(With ANI inputs)

Published on: Sunday, September 05, 2021, 05:10 PM IST