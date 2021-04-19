Watch: Netizens more concerned about Sushmita Sen's lips than her National award win in latest video

The 'Mai Hoon Na' actor, who has always been vocal about the social issues related to women in society also elaborated what she said in her acceptance speech, while virtually receiving the award. "To be born a woman is a huge gift from God but to be in service of women, now that is a privilege," she said.

She further added a fan for a joint live session on Instagram, who also congratulated her for her big win.

The 45-year-old star's live session was viewed by more than 1 million people on the photo-sharing platform.

However, a section of netizens suspected Sen to have gotten a lip job and some facial fillers to achieve a very tight and youthful look.

One user wrote, “Plastic surgery gone wrong.”

“Her lips now look the same as Rakhi Sawant,” added another.

Another commented, “Ohhh god... what's with u... plastic surgery.”

Check out the comments below.