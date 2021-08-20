e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Friday,August 20, 2021, 10:28 AM IST

Watch: Netizens laud CISF officer for stopping Salman Khan at Mumbai airport while heading for 'Tiger 3' shoot

FPJ Web Desk
| Photo by Viral Bhayani

Bollywood actors Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif were spotted by the paparazzi at Mumbai airport as they jetted off to Russia to shoot the international leg of their upcoming movie 'Tiger 3'.

Both Salman and Katrina twinned in black as they arrived at the entrance of the airport flocked by photographers around them.

As the video surfaced on social media, netizens noticed how the CISF official posted at the entrance stopped Khan from entering before he could confirm his identity.

Watch the clip below.

The 45-day gruelling schedule, filled with breath-taking action sequences, will see Salman and Katrina shoot in at least five international destinations including Austria and Turkey.

Given the COVID-19 pandemic, Aditya Chopra is flying the cast and crew via a jumbo charter.

"Salman and Katrina will land in Russia first and then head to multiple shooting destinations like Turkey and Austria. Aditya Chopra and Maneesh Sharma didn't want to compromise on the scale of the film despite the pandemic and they have planned 'Tiger 3' to be a visually spectacular theatrical experience. Thus, this schedule will add a lot to the film's visual extravaganza and some never seen before action sequences will be filmed," a source said.

For the unversed, 'Tiger 3' is the third film in the successful 'Ek Tha Tiger franchise'. Actor Emraan Hashmi will play the role of a villain in the upcoming movie. A few weeks ago, he had also shared a picture of his chiselled physique, hinting that it's his new look for 'Tiger 3'.

The upcoming film will mark Emraan's maiden collaboration with YRF, which is producing the flick.

'Tiger 3' will have Salman reprise his role of R&AW (Research & Analysis Wing) agent Avinash Singh Rathore aka Tiger, while Katrina will be seen playing the female lead.

With ANI Inputs

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday,August 20, 2021, 10:28 AM IST
