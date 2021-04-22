Watch: Netizens are in awe of Sunny Leone’s daughter Nisha being protective of baby brother at the airport

Bollywood actress and television host Sunny Leone’s husband Daniel Weber was spotted at the Mumbai airport along with their kids – Nisha, Asher and Noah.
As the trio headed to departure, Nisha turned protective of her baby brother and held his hand as they posed for the shutterbugs.
The video shared on social media, left netizens in awe of Nisha.
One user wrote, "The way she held her brother's hand."
“She’s so intelligent And Caring girl,” added another.
A user wrote, “They are so cute and the way Nisha held her brother's hand my whole heart!”
One commented, “They are raising her so well.”
Watch the video below.
Sunny and Daniel have three children. The two adopted Nisha from Latur and welcomed twins -- Noah and Asher -- via surrogacy.
Earlier this month, the couple celebrated 10 years of marriage.
It has been nine years now for Sunny Leone in Bollywood, almost all of it in the spotlight and, of course, she wants to stay here.
After appearing in "Bigg Boss" season 5 in 2012, she made her Bollywood debut with"Jism 2" the same year. Sunny describes the stint so far as "amazing".
"I think it has been absolutely amazing. I do feel that I can follow my dreams and be in a place that is just so amazing. It is one of India's most amazing places," Sunny told IANS.
Sunny is currently busy with the reality show "MTV Splitsvilla". She is all set to make her OTT debut with the fictional web show "Anamika" directed by Vikram Bhatt.