Watch: Netizens are in awe of Sunny Leone’s daughter Nisha being protective of baby brother at the airport

Bollywood actress and television host Sunny Leone’s husband Daniel Weber was spotted at the Mumbai airport along with their kids – Nisha, Asher and Noah.

As the trio headed to departure, Nisha turned protective of her baby brother and held his hand as they posed for the shutterbugs.

The video shared on social media, left netizens in awe of Nisha.

One user wrote, "The way she held her brother's hand."

“She’s so intelligent And Caring girl,” added another.

A user wrote, “They are so cute and the way Nisha held her brother's hand my whole heart!”

One commented, “They are raising her so well.”

