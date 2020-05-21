Watch: Netflix drops trailer of Anurag Kashyap's 'Choked: Paisa Bolta Hai'

Actress Saiyami Kher made her debut Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, "Mirzya". The 2016 film, which also marked the debut of Anil Kapoor's son Harshvardhan, failed to have a successful affair at the box office. Walking past the failure of her debut film "Mirzya" was not at all easy for Saiyami Kher, but she didn't lose belief in herself or her calibre. The actress says the testing time taught her to be patient and keep looking forward. After the failure, Saiyami followed her instinct.

"I was fortunate that right after 'Mirzya', Mani Ratnam signed me for a film. Unfortunately, it didn't take off because the male actor walked out. Then I got to do projects with Anurag Kashyap and Neeraj Pandey," she said in an interview with IANS.

She has also joined the cast of the second season of "Breathe", which includes names like Abhishek Bachchan, Amit Sadh and Nithya Menen. It will go live on Amazon Prime Video soon.

Saiyami is glad that digital platforms have opened many new avenues for actors.

"OTT is the future. Many big actors are coming onto it, big filmmakers are making projects for the platforms and they have really well written female characters. That doesn't happen in films where girls don't have a lot to do, but in OTT projects girls are driving them. It's an added advantage," she said.

"There's no box office pressure. The shelf life of female actors has increased thanks to OTT platforms," added the actress.