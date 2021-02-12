Watch Neha Kakkar, Rohanpreet Singh do the 'booty shake' on Tony Kakkar's latest track

Singer Neha Kakkar on Friday shared an adorable video of herself and husband Rohanpreet Singh dancing to her brother Tony's latest track.
In the Instagram Reel shared by the singer, they are seen wearing matching outfits as they do the 'Booty Shake'.
Sharing the fun clip, Neha wrote, "#BootyShake with @rohanpreetsingh. Congratulations!! @tonykakkar @sonukakkarofficial @ihansika @perysheetal17 @sattidhillon7 @anshul300 #NehuPreet #ReelItFeelIt."
The video received over 690,671 likes within just three hours and netizens also took to the comments section to drop sweet comments.
Gushing over the duo's performance, former Indian Idol contestant Vibhor Parashar called them the 'cutest couple.'
Hansika Motwani wrote, "So cute."
Meanwhile, Neha's sister Sonu, who also features in the recently released track, commented, "Cutieee."
Neha tied the knot with Rohanpreet in October, following which she added Mrs Singh to her name on her Instagram account.
Last year in December, wishing her husband on his birthday, the 'Manali Trance' singer had penned down a sweet note.
"Tujhse Shuru Hui, Tujhpe Hi Khatm Ho Duniya Meri! Happy Birthday to the one bcz of whom I feel life is worth living. Most Caring Loving Husband @rohanpreetsingh You are worth every happiness in the world!!! Every Every Happiness!!!! I love you my Partner for Life, My Pati Parmeshwar," read her post.
On the work front, the playback singer latest track 'Khyaal Rakhya Kar' also featured her husband Rohanpreet Singh.