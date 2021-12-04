Watch: Neha Kakkar, Rohanpreet Singh arrive at Jodhpur airport ahead of Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal’s wedding

Bollywood singer Neha Kakkar and her husband Rohanpreet Singh are reportedly the first guests to arrive at Jodhpur airport ahead of actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s royal wedding in Rajasthan.

Neha and Rohanpreet twinned in white as the walked hand in hand. According to reports, Neha will be performing at the much-awaited occasion.

The VicKat wedding celebrations are taking place from December 7 to 12 at the Six Senses Fort Hotel in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur district.

Also, all guests attending the wedding must carry full vaccination certificate and negative RT-PCR report, District Collector Rajendra Kishan said on Friday.

The DC gave instructions regarding the compliance of Covid guidelines in the marriage ceremony, and briefed the hotel management and other concerned officials about law and order, security, traffic, parking etc.

A total of 120 top Bollywood and other celebrities are expected to attend the wedding.

Sawai Madhopur district is famous for the Ranthambore National Tiger Reserve and as per reports, the guests are likely to be taken for a tiger safari.

For security arrangements, 100 bouncers will come from Jaipur on December 5. Rajasthan police personnel will also be deployed for the security of the VIP guests.

The 'Sangeet' ceremony will be held on December 7, followed by the 'Mehendi' ceremony the next day.

A special reception will be held after the wedding ceremony on December 10.

