Watch: Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi's son Guriq's face accidentally revealed

Actress Neha Dhupia visited a gurudwara in Khar with son Guriq on Thursday to seek blessings for the release of her film 'A Thursday'.

However, Neha had not revealed her baby boy's face until paps spotted the mother-son duo.

According to a video shared by a paparazzi on social media, the actress can be seen in a light blue kurta and plazzo. She covered her head with the dupatta. Neha tied her hair and opted for minimalistic make-up.

She was also trying to hide her baby's face with her hand as she stepped out of the gurudwara and before stepping inside her car.

Neha and her actor-husband Angad Bedi were blessed with a baby boy in October 2021. The couple had announced the news of Neha's second pregnancy on July 19.

Neha and Angad got married at a private ceremony in Delhi in 2018. The couple welcomed their firstborn, daughter Mehr in the same year.

Meanwhile, Neha's film 'A Thursday' recently released on Disney+ Hotstar. Directed by Behzad Khambata, the movie also stars Yami Gautam Dhar, Dimple Kapadia, and Atul Kulkarni amongst others. Neha plays the role of a pregnant police officer in the film.

Published on: Thursday, February 17, 2022, 06:17 PM IST