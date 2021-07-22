Watch: Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi reveal why they don't show daughter Mehr's face in pictures

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi, who are expecting their second baby, recently revealed why they don't show the face of their daughter Mehr.

Angad and Neha tied the knot in a private ceremony at a Gurudwara in 2018. They were blessed with their daughter Mehr in the same year.

After announcing the second pregnancy, the actor couple took to Instagram and thanked everyone for the love and wishes. They went live on Instagram and read the wishes of fans from different corners of the world.

They also responded to a fan who asked the couple why they never show the face of Mehr in photos.

Angad said, "There’s a reason for that. She is too young. When she grows up, she can make that choice for herself."