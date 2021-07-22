Watch: Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi reveal why they don't show daughter Mehr's face in pictures

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi, who are expecting their second baby, recently revealed why they don't show the face of their daughter Mehr.
Angad and Neha tied the knot in a private ceremony at a Gurudwara in 2018. They were blessed with their daughter Mehr in the same year.
After announcing the second pregnancy, the actor couple took to Instagram and thanked everyone for the love and wishes. They went live on Instagram and read the wishes of fans from different corners of the world.
They also responded to a fan who asked the couple why they never show the face of Mehr in photos.
Angad said, "There’s a reason for that. She is too young. When she grows up, she can make that choice for herself."
Recently, Angad also revealed that Neha's second pregnancy is challenging since she is pregnant after almost 3 years. He also stated that it is a different experience for Neha and she is working and finishing all her projects keeping the timelines in mind.
The actor added that he and Neha had spoken about having another baby but they hadn't planned the second pregnancy. He also said that they didn't know, it would be so soon. However, he said they are grateful that it has happened at the right time.
Neha and Angad shared the pregnancy news on Instagram on Monday with a family picture.
While Neha wrote, "Took us 2 days to come with a caption….The best one we could think of was … Thank you, God," Angad wrote, "New Home production coming soon.. Waheguru mehr kare."
On the work front, Neha was last seen in Priyanka Banerjee's short film 'Devi.' She also judged the reality show 'Roadies.'
Angad, on the other hand, was last seen in 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl', in which he starred alongside Janhvi Kapoor.
