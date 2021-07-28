Watch: Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi forget to cover Mehr's face, actress rushes to daughter after being clicked by paps

Actress Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi, who recently spoke about protecting their daughter Mehr's privacy by not sharing her face on social media, were captured by the paparazzi on Wednesday. The family was seen at Foodhall, Mumbai.

A video, shared by a paparazzo on Instagram, shows Angad and Neha walking towards their car as Mehr sits on her father's shoulders. Mehr is seen wearing her mask on her chin and her face is clearly visible in the video. The clip shows Neha rushing towards her daughter to cover her face after realising that she is being photographed by paparazzi.

Check out the video here: