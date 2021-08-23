Watch: Neena Gupta grooves to 'Coca Cola' in a sexy one-shoulder dress, calls it 'roop parivartan'

Veteran Bollywood actress Neena Gupta recently shared a video of her grooving to Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon's 'Coca Cola'.

The senior actress, who recently completed the shoot of her film, 'Shiv Shastri Balboa' in the US, posted a fun video on Instagram in which she can be seen matching steps with a belly dancer.

Neena Gupta looked absolutely stunning in a one-shoulder dress as swayed to the lyrics of the song.

While sharing the clip, she wrote, "Aur ab roop parivartan," referring to her modern avatar compared to what she will be seen sporting on-screen for the movie’s character.

Fans were in awe of Neena Gupta and her dance and showered her with praise in the comments section.

Neena Gupta will be seen with a new look in the next season of 'Masaba Masaba', which features her daughter, fashion designer Masaba.

On Monday, the 'Sardar Ka Grandson' actress shared a photo of her new hairdo on Instagram. In a video, she announced that her new look was for the upcoming show.

Neena Gupta's 'Dial 100' was released on ZEE5 recently. The thriller also features Manoj Bajpayee and Sakshi Tanwar. She also played the grandmother of Arjun Kapoor in Netflix film 'Sardar Ka Grandson' which premiered in May this year.

She also has the film 'Goodbye' with Amitabh Bachchan in the pipeline.

Published on: Monday,August 23, 2021, 06:06 PM IST