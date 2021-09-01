e-Paper Get App

Bollywood

Updated on: Wednesday, September 01, 2021, 12:46 PM IST

Watch: Neena Gupta grooves to 'Aaj Phir Jeene Ki Tamanna Hai' in a black top and mini shorts, leaves fans in awe

Neena Gupta looks stunning in a chic black top and matching shorts. She wore black shoes and accessorised her look with a leather tote
FPJ Web Desk
Veteran Bollywood actress Neena Gupta recently shared a video of her grooving to the song 'Aaj Phir Jeene Ki Tamanna Hai' from the film 'Guide'.

The senior actress, who recently completed the shoot of her film, 'Shiv Shastri Balboa' in the US, posted the video on Instagram.

She looks absolutely stunning in a chic black top and matching shorts. She wore black shoes and accessorised her look with a leather tote.

"Aaj Phir Jeene Ki Tamanna Hai," captioned her post.

Watch the video here:

Fans were in awe of Neena Gupta and showered her with praise in the comments section.

Veteran actress and Neena Gupta's 'Sardar Ka Grandson' co-star Soni razdan commented, "Wah Jee wah," whereas Maanvi Gagroo dropped a few fire emojis.

While one fan wrote, "I love your spirit of life... The zest is exhilarating," another commented, "Gajab sundarta."

"Hotness personified," read another comment on her post.

On the work front, Neena Gupta will be seen with a new look in the next season of 'Masaba Masaba', which features her daughter, fashion designer Masaba.

A few days back, the senior actress shared a photo of her new hairdo on Instagram. In a video, she announced that her new look was for the upcoming show.

Neena Gupta's 'Dial 100' was released on ZEE5 recently. The thriller also features Manoj Bajpayee and Sakshi Tanwar. She also played the grandmother of Arjun Kapoor in Netflix film 'Sardar Ka Grandson' which premiered in May this year.

She also has the film 'Goodbye' with Amitabh Bachchan in the pipeline.

Published on: Wednesday, September 01, 2021, 12:47 PM IST
