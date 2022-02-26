Watch: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Nupur Sanon spend their off day from 'Noorani Chehra' shoot enjoying a bullock cart ride

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Nupur Sanon started shooting for their next ‘Noorani Chehra’ this month. The quirky love story is highly-anticipated by the audience.

The film will see Nawazuddin sharing the screen with Nupur for the first time.

Going back in time, Nawazuddin recently posted a reel on his social media on the popular song ‘Maang Ke Saath Tumhara’, originally picturised on the late Dilip Kumar and Vyjayanthimala from ‘Naya Daur’.

The video also features his co-star Nupur seated on a bullock cart stationed at some village.

Within no time, the fans of the actor started praising the vintage look of the video along with Nawazuddin and Nupur’s chemistry. The 'Gangs of Wasseypur' actor wrote, “An off day spent well with the best mode of transport in Village @nupursanon 💛 #nooranichehra”.

On the work front, Nawazuddin boasts of an incredible line-up of films, with as many as seven releases in 2022, namely, 'Jogira Sa Ra Ra', 'Heropanti 2', 'Adbhut, 'Sangeen', 'No Land's Man' 'Afwaah' and ‘Noorani Chehra’.

All the projects are completed and are in the post production phase.

Besides these, he also has 'Tiku Weds Sheru' in his kitty.

Published on: Saturday, February 26, 2022, 05:04 PM IST