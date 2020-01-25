Watch: Naseeruddin Shah's daughter Heeba Shah assaults employees at vet clinic; police register non-cognisable offence

Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah's daughter Heeba Shah has been caught on camera for assaulting two women employees of a veterinary clinic in Andheri, Mumbai on January 16. The Versova police have registered a non-cognisable offence against her, reported ANI.

According to police, the incident was captured on a CCTV camera installed at the premises.

The 49-year-old had taken two cats belonging to her friend Supriya Sharma at the veterinary clinic run by The Feline Foundation.

Mriidu Khosla, a trustee of The Feline Foundation, said, "On January 16 at 2.50 pm actress Heeba Shah walked into our community veterinary clinic with two cats for sterilisation. Our clinic caretaker asked her to wait for 5 minutes as a surgery was on. After 2-3 minutes of waiting she aggressively said to our staff members, Don't you know who I am? How can you make me wait for so long outside without any assistance? How come no one helped me to get my cats' cage out of the rickshaw on arrival?"

Later, a senior staff member asked Heeba Shah to leave the premises. However, she began to verbally abuse and assault the employees, reported Mid Day.

Watch Video: