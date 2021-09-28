Watch: Mouni Roy sizzles in sexy black bikini as she celebrates her birthday by the pool

Television and film actress Mouni Roy, who turned a year older on Tuesday, shared glimpses of her birthday on social media. The 'Naagin' actress set the internet ablaze with her sexy bikini pictures.

Mouni shared a string of pictures and videos on Instagram and gave fans a glimpse of her birthday celebrations. The pictures show Mouni Roy enjoying in the pool wearing a hot black bikini. A video shared by the actress shows the decorations by the pool. In one of the photos, she's seen holding a cake while another shows a customized gift she received.

Check out the pictures here:

Loading View on Instagram

Aashka Garodia, Charu Asopa, Jennifer Winget and Drashti Dhami were among the others who wished the diva on her birthday.

Her close friend, actress and host Mandira Bedi penned a sweet poem for Mouni.

It read: "There is this sweet girl.. with a heart of pure gold..

From the moment that I met her, I was totally sold!

She came into my life and she gave me just no choice

But to love her “crazy”, her adaayein and her voice!

She dances with such grace, but also can be so mad

That she is now in my life, I am so incredibly glad..

She’s been there for me, through every crest and trough..

And to imagine life without her, would be very, very tough!

And so on this occasion.. on this her special day..

I wish that every happiness, may effortlessly come her way

May love, luck and success, in her lovely life unfurl.. Happy birthday Mon, you’re my shiny, happy girl!! Happy Birthday Mon. To know you is to love you."

Advertisement

Loading View on Instagram

Meanwhile, on the work front, Mouni was last seen in the digital film 'London Confidential' opposite Purab Kohli, directed by Kanwal Sethi and produced by Mohit Chhabra and Ajay Rai.

In Mouni's kitty is Ayan Mukerji's mega-budget movie Brahmastra, with a stellar star cast, which includes Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan. In the movie, Mouni will be seen as an antagonist.

The movie has faced several delays ever since it was announced.

ALSO READ Mouni Roy Birthday Special: These pics of diva flaunting her sexy curves are too hot to handle

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, September 28, 2021, 07:57 PM IST