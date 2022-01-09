Watch: Mouni Roy dazzles in a sexy backless golden shimmery dress, video goes viral

One of the hottest actresses, Mouni Roy, often treats her fans with stunning photos. Mouni's Instagram is filled with captivating photos and videos of herself and she has recently added one more to the list.

Mouni took to the photo-sharing app to post a video and stunning photos of herself in a ravishing backless golden outfit with a plunging neckline and it is sure to make your jaw drop.

In the photos, Mouni is seen posing in front of beautiful backdrops in Dubai. She captioned the photo, "Tis was all magic".

On the other hand, she captioned the video, "Zsa zsa !!!!!!! Sonnets sunsets etc etc ……x"

Mouni made her Hindi cinema debut in Reema Kagti's 'Gold', which was a critical and commercial success and got her a nomination for the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut.

Mouni is often in the news for her alleged relationship with Dubai-based businessman Suraj Nambiar. Speculations are rife that Mouni would marry her boyfriend businessman Suraj Nambiar in January 2022. However, there has not been any official announcement.

On the work front, Mouni will be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s ‘Brahmastra’ that stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles. The movie will also feature Amitabh Bachchan, Akkineni Nagarjuna, and Dimple Kapadia in key roles.

Published on: Sunday, January 09, 2022, 04:43 PM IST