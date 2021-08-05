Watch: Mona Singh shares BTS pics featuring Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao from 'Laal Singh Chaddha' sets in Ladakh

Actress Mona Singh, who was shooting for Aamir Khan's highly-anticipated film 'Laal Singh Chaddha' in Ladakh, recently wrapped up the shoot and shared a video montage featuring the team.

On Wednesday, Singh took to her Instagram handle to share a reel featuring behind-the-scenes moments with Aamir and his ex-wife Kiran Rao.

Sharing it, she wrote, "And it's a wrap on 'Laalsinghchadha' for me, goodbyes aren't easy specially when you've had such an amazing and magical experience. Thank u team #laalsinghchaddha for so much love."