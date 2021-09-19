Watch: Mira Rajput plays piano, Shahid Kapoor waits for her to play 'Bekhayali'

Actor Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput Kapoor is pretty active on her social media account and keeps sharing things about herself and her life. Mira revealed to her followers on Sunday that she can play the piano and regrets giving up on her lessons.

Taking to Instagram handle, Mira shared a video in which she can be seen playing piano while Shahid stands and listens to her play.

In the clip, Mira looks elegant as always, dressed in a white one-shoulder top teamed up with blue jeans.

Along with the video, Mira penned a caption in which she talked about her excitement to go back to playing the piano.

"Here's something you didn't know about me. I can play the piano! Well, I'm out of practice, but I can read music, play my scales and play by ear. I can't wait to get back to playing! I hated my lessons so much, probably because they were geared towards examinations but now I regret giving them up! Anytime I see a piano I can't help but sit down and start playing. But it's the same few pieces that I still remember. Now I think I should get back to it," she wrote.

As the video captured Mira playing with full concentration, it caught Shahid standing a little away, sporting a yellow sweatshirt and beige pants.

"Husband photobomb. He waited till I played Bekhayali too," Mira added to the video.

Mira and Shahid got married in a traditional Anand Karaj ceremony in 2015. They are doting parents to two children -- daughter Misha and son Zain.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Mira has become a renowned face for her beauty and make-up endorsements. She even often creates tutorials on social media about skincare and physical fitness.

Published on: Sunday, September 19, 2021, 06:34 PM IST