Watch: Milind Soman's wife Ankita Konwar opens up about trauma, reveals she was abused as a child

Actor-fitness enthusiast Milind Soman's wife Ankita Konwar opened up about the trauma she has suffered in an Instagram Reel and revealed that she was abused as a child. Konwar also said that she was called names for her looks and has been judged for being with Milind.

In a video, Ankita said she is 'wise beyond her years' because of trauma. She wrote: "Abused as a child, Grew up in hostels, Lived in foreign cities alone, Cheated by people I trusted most. Lost a brother, Lost ex lover, Lost my father. Being called names for the way I look and judged for being with the person I love. So if you see me being optimistic, just know that I am! Love yourself. #loveyourself #feelitreelit #keepingitreal"

Her husband reacted to the reel and left a sweet comment. "You’ve come a long way, baby," he wrote.

Netizens also took to the comments section to shower Ankita with love.

"t doesnt matter Ankita what the world thinks. You are who you are and you are your own person so beautifully! Someone who can still be so positive in spite of what you have been through, i respect you more now," wrote a user.

Swati Mukund commented, "You’re one of the strongest people I know!! And am proud to call my own."

"You are an amazing person and lots of love and respect for you," read a comment.

Milind and Ankita tied the knot in 2018.

Published on: Sunday, September 19, 2021, 03:08 PM IST