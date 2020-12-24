Watch: Milind Soman's 81-year-old mother's latest video proves she's a 'Wonder Woman'

Model-actor Milind Soman’s 81-year-old mother, Usha Soman, who had won praises for doing push-ups in a sari, is yet again giving major fitness goals to netizens.

On Thursday, Milind's wife Ankita Konwar took to Instagram to share an adorable video of her mother-in-law proving that age is just a number. In the clip, Usha Soman says, "There's a Wonder Woman in each one of us."

Sharing the video on the photo-sharing app, Ankita wrote, "People who know me know how much I love Wonder Woman. After I finished telling my mother-in-law all about Wonder Woman, this is what she had to say about her and I second that. 'There's a Wonder Woman in each one of us'. - Usha Soman, 81."