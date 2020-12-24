Watch: Milind Soman's 81-year-old mother's latest video proves she's a 'Wonder Woman'

Model-actor Milind Soman’s 81-year-old mother, Usha Soman, who had won praises for doing push-ups in a sari, is yet again giving major fitness goals to netizens.
On Thursday, Milind's wife Ankita Konwar took to Instagram to share an adorable video of her mother-in-law proving that age is just a number. In the clip, Usha Soman says, "There's a Wonder Woman in each one of us."
Sharing the video on the photo-sharing app, Ankita wrote, "People who know me know how much I love Wonder Woman. After I finished telling my mother-in-law all about Wonder Woman, this is what she had to say about her and I second that. 'There's a Wonder Woman in each one of us'. - Usha Soman, 81."
Awed netizens took to the comments section to shower praises on her. A user commented, "Really Usha ji u r simply Awesome."
Another wrote," I admire her..at 81 she is amazing."
"She's so cute. Reminds me of my grandma," read a comment.
Soman's mother's fitness at the advanced age had also left Prime Minister Narendra Modi in awe.
In September, during the online event Fit India Dialogue, PM Modi told the actor, "Someone sent me a video of your mother and I watched it at least five times. It was her birthday that day and she was doing push ups in that video. I salute her."
