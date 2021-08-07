Watch: Milind Soman takes bath on road amid movie shoot; fans ask 'Is this a new exercise?'

Model-actor Milind Soman on Friday shared a video of himslf in which he can be seen taking a bath in the middle of the road. Yes, you read that right!

Milind, who is quite active on social media, took to Instagram to share a video from the shoot of one of his upcoming movies.

In the now-viral video, the 'Four More Shots Please' actor can be seen sitting in the middle of the road in rain and is pouring water on himself from a bucket.

He is also heard singing the famous Hindi song 'Thande Thande Paani Se Nahana Chahiye'.

In the caption of his post, Milind also gave a hint about his upcoming film.

"Shoots are fun! Hot water, cold rain, midnight in the monsoon for those who keep wondering if i do anything besides pushups and running, this is another thing, movie comin’ up," he captioned the video.

Check out the video here: