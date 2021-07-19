Watch: Mika Singh and rumoured GF Akanksha Puri get stuck in Mumbai rains at 3 am after singer's car breaks down

Bollywood singer Mika Singh and actress Akanksha Puri got stuck in Mumbai rains after the singer's car broke down on Saturday night.

According to a video shared by a paparazzi account on Instagram, hundreds of people showed up to help the singer amid heavy rains.

Mika Singh also lauded the spirit of Mumbaikars and expressed his gratitude to all those who had come forward to help him at 3 am.

A large crowd can be gathered outside Mika's car - a Hummer. Reportedly, Mika and Akanksha were returning from Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar's sangeet function.

