Watch: Michele Morrone and Jacqueline Fernandez turn up the heat in 'Mud Mud Ke' music video

The much-awaited music video of 'Mud Mud Ke' starring Jacqueline Fernandez and Italian actor Michele Morrone is finally out.

The song's video shows Jacqueline dancing in a shimmery outfit in a nightclub as Morrone keeps up with his bad-boy image and walks into a club where Jacqueline is seen performing. It also showcases the undeniable chemistry between Michele and Jacqueline.

Jacqueline is then seen running away with the gangster in a luxury sports car. There is also action and a chase sequence that is seen further in the music video. Then comes the big twist -- Jacqueline takes him to a hideout before handing him over to the police.

Jacqueline Fernandez said, “It's wonderful to be welcoming Michele Morrone to India. While the nation's musical identity is changing and the world is getting smaller, it is fitting to have Michele join us.”

Michele Morrone said, “I'm grateful for such a heartfelt welcome. I'm aware that the music of India has a wide reach and it defines the nation's heritage. It is truly an honour to be part of the music industry that has entertained listeners across the globe.”

For 'Mud Mud Ke', Tony Kakkar has composed the music and Neha Kakkar has lent her voice to it. The music video is choreographed by Shakti Mohan.

Talking about the song, Neha said, "Music is a huge part of our nation's identity and it is amazing to have Michele Morrone join it along with Jacqueline Fernandez. Every song is an opportunity to try out something novel. ‘Mud Mud Ke’ gave me that chance and I'm grateful for it. I'm confident that this is a hit coming your way."

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, February 12, 2022, 12:43 PM IST