Watch: Mandira Bedi, 49, effortlessly pulls off 10 headstands in a row in new workout video

Mandira Bedi is taking the internet by storm once again after she shared a glimpse of her workout video on social media.

The 49-year-old actress posted a clip in which she is effortlessly seen doing quick handstands in sets of 10 - which is a part of her daily fitness routine.

Taking to her official Instagram handle, Mandira shared a video featuring her in a black sports bralette top teamed with a pair of black tights, a pair of spotless white sneakers.

In the video, Mandira nailed not one or two but 10 handstands while speeding them up along the way.

"My #10 a day! A part of my routine every day. Sometimes 10, sometimes 20," she wrote.

However, this is not perfect yet for the fitness enthusiast, who added that she hopes to shoot another video of her doing a nice and long handstand someday.

"And some day I will do a nice long one. With no wall. But no hurry. No pressure! Oh and I sped these up, only so as not to get into IGTV," she captioned the video.

Have a look at the video here: