Watch: Mandira Bedi, 49, effortlessly pulls off 10 headstands in a row in new workout video

Mandira Bedi is taking the internet by storm once again after she shared a glimpse of her workout video on social media.
The 49-year-old actress posted a clip in which she is effortlessly seen doing quick handstands in sets of 10 - which is a part of her daily fitness routine.
Taking to her official Instagram handle, Mandira shared a video featuring her in a black sports bralette top teamed with a pair of black tights, a pair of spotless white sneakers.
In the video, Mandira nailed not one or two but 10 handstands while speeding them up along the way.
"My #10 a day! A part of my routine every day. Sometimes 10, sometimes 20," she wrote.
However, this is not perfect yet for the fitness enthusiast, who added that she hopes to shoot another video of her doing a nice and long handstand someday.
"And some day I will do a nice long one. With no wall. But no hurry. No pressure! Oh and I sped these up, only so as not to get into IGTV," she captioned the video.
Have a look at the video here:
On Tuesday, Mandira shared another video to help the ones who are suffering from multiple problems related to back, shoulders, stress and oxygen levels.
The actress posted a clip in which she worked out in front of a bathtub as Happier, a song by Marshmello ft. Bastille, plays in the background.
Mandira started her career with the television series Shanti in 1994. Just a year later, the actress made her Bollywood debut with Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge.
She recently starred in films like The Tashkent Files and Saaho.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)