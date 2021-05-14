Watch: Man pronounces Remdesivir as 'Remo D'Souza' in viral video; latter can’t stop laughing

Last year, D'Souza was rushed to hospital after suffering cardiac problems. He underwent angioplasty.

Remo rose to fame as a choreographer, before making his transition into filmmaking with 'F.A.L.T.U' in 2011. He went on to helm 'ABCD: Any Body Can Dance' (2013), 'ABCD 2' (2015) and 'Race 3' (2018).

His last directorial 'Street Dancer 3D' starring Varun Dhawan, Nora Fatehi and Shraddha Kapoor, opened in 2020.

Earlier this year, he launched his music label B-Live, and he says his effort is to support budding singers in small town as well as the cities.

"B-Live music is an extension of my continued efforts towards nurturing and promoting new talent in an industry which is very hard to break into. From my personal experience, I can say that struggle helps people in becoming stronger, but with these efforts, I am hoping to ease out the struggle a bit for newcomers," Remo tells IANS.

Remo has given a break to skilled dancers such as Salman Yusuff Khan, Dharmesh Yelande and Punit J. Pathak in his films, and he now wants to extend his efforts in the music industry.