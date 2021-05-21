Watch: Man pours milk on Sonu Sood's life-size poster in Andhra Pradesh

Actor Sonu Sood, who has been actively helping people amid the COVID-19 crisis, is getting in return loads of love and respect from his fans and followers across the country.
Recently, a man in Andhra Pradesh put a garland on Sonu Sood's life-size poster and showered milk on it.
While the gesture is common as seen in south fans for any superstar including veteran actor Rajinikanth, netizens pointed out that the milk could have been distributed to the needy.
Sood, who played good Samaritan during Covid-19 pandemic, said that this was the important role of his career.
"I played many special roles in my films but the role I played during the pandemic is the most important role of my career. Almighty was directing me to do right thing in life. I would like to thank god for awakening me," he said.
Recently, the actor warned people about a fake foundation using his name to seek donation to help those in need.
Last year during the coronavirus-induced lockdown, Sood had helped several migrant workers reach their home town and fed many underprivileged people.
Amid the much-deadlier second wave of COVID-19, he is supporting people who need hospital beds, oxygen cylinders, medicines and other medical facilities.
Separately, on the film front, Sonu recently announced a new movie titled 'Kisaan', to be directed by E Niwas and backed by filmmaker Raaj Shaandilyaa. Apart from that, he will also be featured in Chiranjeevi-starrer upcoming Telugu movie 'Acharya'.
Sonu will also be seen in Akshay Kumar-starrer 'Prithviraj', which is slated to release on November 5, this year.
