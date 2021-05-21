Watch: Man pours milk on Sonu Sood's life-size poster in Andhra Pradesh

Sood, who played good Samaritan during Covid-19 pandemic, said that this was the important role of his career.

"I played many special roles in my films but the role I played during the pandemic is the most important role of my career. Almighty was directing me to do right thing in life. I would like to thank god for awakening me," he said.

Recently, the actor warned people about a fake foundation using his name to seek donation to help those in need.

Last year during the coronavirus-induced lockdown, Sood had helped several migrant workers reach their home town and fed many underprivileged people.

Amid the much-deadlier second wave of COVID-19, he is supporting people who need hospital beds, oxygen cylinders, medicines and other medical facilities.

Separately, on the film front, Sonu recently announced a new movie titled 'Kisaan', to be directed by E Niwas and backed by filmmaker Raaj Shaandilyaa. Apart from that, he will also be featured in Chiranjeevi-starrer upcoming Telugu movie 'Acharya'.

Sonu will also be seen in Akshay Kumar-starrer 'Prithviraj', which is slated to release on November 5, this year.