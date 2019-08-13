Watch Malaysian students perform Shah Rukh, Salman Khan’s songs on convocation day

It’s common knowledge by now that Bollywood films are not just enjoyed by the Indian diaspora overseas. Even the local residents have been slowly warming up to the entertainment provided by our movies. With the advent of social media and WhatsApp, we have often come across videos depicting fans singing popular Hindi songs. When our celebrities go to foreign lands, half of the admirers waiting for them at airports or performance venues turn out to be non-Indians. A few years ago, the Hindi film business boomed in China thanks to Aamir Khan-starrers like Dangal and Secret Superstar. Whenever he goes there, the Chinese fans flock to see him from far and wide. It was also a surprise to see a couple of China residents who travelled all the way to Mumbai to catch the first day first show of his Diwali release, Thugs Of Hindostan!

In short, we have seen it all. Yet, when we chanced upon these videos posted by a Malaysian educational institute on its YouTube channel, we were left amazed. The first video clip we witnessed was posted by Management & Science University (MSU), situated in Selangor Darul Ehsan, Malaysia, was uploaded in March this year. The occasion was the 24th convocation of the students and the MSU Choir team performed on two songs of Salman Khan-starrer Bajrangi Bhaijaan, ‘Tu Jo Mila’ and ‘Chicken Kuk-Doo-Koo’. The performance of ‘Tu Jo Mila’ is a bit serious and mellow as per the song’s feel. But for ‘Chicken Kuk-Doo-Koo’, the performers go all out and even perform the Chicken dance of Salman. The students witnessing the show are quite happy with some even replicating the moves.