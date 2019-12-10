Watch: Malaika Arora's dance moves on Arjun Kapoor’s track

Malaika Arora does dance like a dream. Any second doubts about that? She got killer moves, and an appearance to die for. We saw her shaking a leg at a wedding in Surat recently, but it got so much better when she danced to boyfriend Arjun Kapoor‘s track!

We got our hands on a video of the diva briefly dancing to Gunday‘s ‘Tune Maari Entriyaan’. We all remember Arjun and his BFF Ranveer Singh, accompanied by Priyanka Chopra, dancing to this peppy track that remained a chart-buster for quite a long time. We wonder if Arjun watched the video!