Watch: Malaika Arora trolled for wearing a sports bra while posing alongside Mumbai traffic policeman

In a recent interaction with IANS, Malaika claimed trolling does not affect her anymore.

She said, "It doesn't affect me anymore. People who troll are not my family, they are not my friends, they are not my fans...so they don't matter to me. And the things that don't matter, I happily ignore and move on."

Malaika’s envious body at the age of 47 is a result of her disciplined approach when it comes to fitness.

Be it on a flight or on ground she can take some time out to stretch anywhere. Her love for yoga is even reflected in her social media posts. In fact, she calls herself a Yogi on her Instagram handle. Apart from being an ardent yoga practitioner, she is also a co-founder of a yoga school called Sarva.

"I started practicing yoga after I suffered from an injury while dancing a few years back. It helped heal the pain and overcome it gradually. I have never looked back since then. It is a way of life for me now," said Malaika.

"Yoga in general is very relaxing and effective if done correctly, so I think instead of focusing on one or two asanas, one should try and integrate it in their daily lives. I swear by breathing exercises. Anulom vilom, kapalbhati, bhastrika etc magic asanas to relieve stress and anxiety. It also helps you get proper sleep," she added.