Watch: Malaika Arora trolled for letting her dog pee on a parked car

Bollywood diva Malaika Arora was papped with her pet Casper near her Bandra residence on Thursday.

The actress was strictly following the COVID-19 protocol and she was photographed wearing a mask. Malaika also requested the photographer to maintain social distance.

In the pictures and video, shared by the photographer on social media, Malaika can be seen wearing black shorts with a white top.

However, as soon as the video was posted on Instagram, netizens trolled Malaika for letting her dog pee on a parked car.

A user commented, "I don't understand why can't pet owners carry some water bottle and clean up that mess created by their pet? I agree stray dog might do the same thing and nobody washes it however that cannot be compared with the pet dogs as it's completely the owners responsibility to clear up the mess they do !! How much ever rich one might be basic sense nahi ho toh kuch fayde ke nahi hai."

"She let it pee on someone’s car," another user commented.

"Kitna bhi bhari dog ho mutna usko car ke tyre pe hi hai," wrote another user.

"Kisi aur ki gari me susu kr diya," read a comment by another user.

Check out the video here: