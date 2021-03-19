Watch: Malaika Arora sets internet ablaze as she twerks to Jason Derulo's 'Wiggle'

Gorgeous diva Malaika Arora, who is one of the Bollywood's hottest and fittest personalities, on Friday, left millions of her fans swooning after she shared a video of her twerking on the popular track 'Wiggle'.

The 47-year-old star took to her Instagram handle and shared a video from her workout session, in which she can be seen in a weekend mood while showing off her cool twerking moves in comfy athleisure to Jason Derulo's 2014 track 'Wiggle'.

Asking her fans to post their videos too, she captioned the post as, "Twerking my way into the weekend ...... wiggle, wiggle .... let's see Wat you got. Share ur videos."