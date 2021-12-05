Watch: Malaika Arora gives a glimpse of boyfriend Arjun Kapoor in 'DND' mode

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are one of the most talked about Bollywood jodis. Their sizzling chemistry is unmissable when spotted together.

The lovebirds are currently vacationing together in the Maldives. They have been constantly treating their fans with stunning photos and videos from their exotic beach vacation.

On Sunday, Malaika shared a video of Arjun enjoying a breakfast spread and pulled his leg with a funny caption.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Malaika posted a boomerang video in which the actor can be seen enjoying his breakfast. "DND (do not disturb)… Man on work," Malaika captioned the video.

This comes hours after Arjun teased Malaika about her cycling skills. "When she has no clue you filming her," he wrote in one of his Instagram stories.

In another story, he poked fun at her saying, "Cycling isn’t her expertise is it???" As she stops cycling in another story, he wrote in the caption, "As always full of poise and grace, I rest my case."

Earlier, the couple had shared several photos - from sunsets at beautiful beaches to exotic foods

While Arjun posted a story flaunting his chiselled body, Malaika uploaded a story, soaking in the sun in her tracksuit. She soaked in some sunshine on her vacation but made sure not miss her workout.

Malaika also snapped Arjun scrolling through Instagram which the actor shared on his story and wrote, "When she catches you swiping thru Instagram on holiday."

Malaika and Arjun have been in a relationship for over three years now. After keeping it a secret for quite a while, the couple made it public and even answered questions about their age gap. On a reality show, Malaika had said that Arjun is her ‘happily ever after’.

On the work front, Arjun will next be seen in Mohit Suri’s ‘Ek Villain Returns’. He will be seen sharing the screen space with John Abraham, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria.

On the other hand, Malaika is currently seen as a judge in a dance reality show.

Published on: Sunday, December 05, 2021, 02:25 PM IST