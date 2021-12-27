Watch: Malaika Arora gets brutally trolled after she trips in high heels; netizens ask 'nashe me ho kya?'

Bollywood diva Malaika Arora recently attended a Christmas bash with boyfriend Arjun Kapoor at Karisma Kapoor's house.

For the function, the actress donned a green outfit and paired it with a pair of white high heels. She finished the look with a black sling bag.

In a video shared by a paparazzi on Instagram, Malaika was seen stepping out of her vehicle. However, she almost tripped in her high heels.

The actress was saved by someone from falling. Later, she was seen laughing before posing for the shutterbugs.

Check out the video here:

Moments after the video was shared, several users came out in support of the actress, however, others trolled her in the comments section.

A fan wrote, "Its ok hota hai sabke sath.. balance ho gaya acha hai."

"Heels se achha stool laga lo pairo ke niche," wrote another user.

"Malaika ma'am gir jati to gajab bezzati jo jati," a user commented.

Another comment read, "1 inch heels me i fell soo mny tyms how thy manage."

While a user wrote, "Baal baal bachi," another one wrote, "Nashe mai ho kya Malaika."

Meanwhile, Malaika and Arjun were spotted arriving at the venue together. They were seen lovingly holding each other's hands inside the car. Take a look at their photos here:

Meanwhile, several other B-Town celebrities including Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora also attended the Christmas weekend party.

Published on: Monday, December 27, 2021, 02:17 PM IST