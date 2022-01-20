Watch: Malaika Arora ditches her bra as she takes her pet for a walk; video goes viral

Bollywood diva Malaika Arora was spotted in Bandra recently as she took her pet dog, Casper, on a walk.

The 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' actress can be seen in a pair of grey tracks and a colour-coordinated sweatshirt. Malaika completed her look with pink slippers and was also seen wearing a face mask, as a precaution against coronavirus.

According to the photos and videos doing the rounds on social media, Malaika ditched her bra and her look grabbed many eyeballs.

Malaika was seen spending some quality time with her dog as she took Casper for a walk around her neighborhood. However, after some time, she was seen running inside her building.

Take a look at the videos and photos here:

Loading View on Instagram

Loading View on Instagram

Advertisement

Loading View on Instagram

A few days ago, the internet was abuzz with break-up rumours of Arjun Kapoor and Malaika. However, Arjun shared a stunning selfie with Malaika, putting a full stop on the rumours.

After dismissing the breakup rumours, the loverbirds were spotted together as they reportedly stepped out for a lunch date on January 16.

Arjun and Malaika have been in a relationship for a few years now. Last month, the couple shared several videos and photos from their romantic trip to the Maldives.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, January 20, 2022, 02:02 PM IST