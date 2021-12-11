Watch: Malaika Arora and ex Arbaaz Khan receive son Arhaan at Mumbai airport, greet him with a hug

Bollywood diva Malaika Arora and her ex-husband, actor-producer Arbaaz Khan, came together to receive their son, Arhaan, at the Mumbai airport on Friday night.

According to several videos and pictures of their meet making the rounds on the internet, both Malaika and Arbaaz can be seen greeting Arhaan with a hug.

Arhaan is studying at a college abroad. He reportedly came home for his winter break.

For the unversed, Arhaan had gone abroad for his education in August. Malaika even posted an emotional note on social media while bidding farewell to the 18-year-old.

"As we both embark on a new and unchartered journey, one filled with nervousness, fear, excitement, distance, new experiences ...all I know is that I am super duper proud of you my Arhaan. This is your time to spread your wings and fly and soar and live all your dreams ....miss you already," she had written.

Arhaan is Malaika’s son from her marriage with her former husband, actor and producer Arbaaz Khan. They tied the knot in 1998 and got divorced in 2017.

Malaika recently expressed her desire of adopting a baby girl and that she has discussed the possibility of it with son Arhaan too. Malaika told ETimes, that although she loves her son to the moon and back, she’s always wished for a daughter.

Malaika began dating actor Arjun Kapoor in 2017. She is quite active on social media and regularly updates fans on her activities by posting pictures and videos.

Published on: Saturday, December 11, 2021, 10:26 AM IST