e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

India's COVID-19 tally rises to 3,40,67,719 with 14,146 new cases; 144 more fatalities push death toll to 4,52,124
Advertisement

Bollywood

Updated on: Sunday, October 17, 2021, 03:16 PM IST

Watch: Madhuri Dixit wishes Dr Sriram Nene on 22nd wedding anniversary with a special video

Madhuri posted a video featuring adorable images of her with Sriram from different phases of their lives.
ANI
Advertisement

Bollywood actor Madhuri Dixit Nene and her husband Shriram Nene are celebrating their 22nd wedding anniversary on Sunday.

Marking the special occasion, Madhuri took to Instagram and posted a video featuring adorable images of her with Sriram from different phases of their lives. The clip also has images from Madhuri's wedding festivities.

"22 Magical years of togetherness @drneneofficial," she captioned the post.

Also, she added the title track of her film 'Dil Toh Pagal Hai' as the video's background music. Isn't it a lovely gesture?

Madhuri married Shriram, a doctor, in 1999. She relocated to the US and lived there for over a decade. The couple's first son Arin was born in 2003, and second child Ryan was born in 2005.

A day ago, Shriram took a stroll down memory lane and posted a picture from the time when they all participated in Taekwondo event together.

"The family that plays together, stays together. Our first Tae Kwan Do event together. #FamilyIsEverything #FunwithFam #WeekendVibes," he wrote alongside the image.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Madhuri is gearing up for her Netflix's project 'Finding Anamika'.

Advertisement

ALSO READ

Shriram Nene shares unseen throwback pic with Madhuri Dixit; internet can't get over how young she...

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, October 17, 2021, 03:16 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal