Watch Madhuri Dixit sing ‘Yeh Ladka Haye Allah’ with Ayushmann Khurrana

As Madhuri Dixit sang the song Yeh Ladka Haye Allah, the audience erupted in a cheer. The two also sang together the song Paani Da Rang from Ayushmann’s movie Vicky Donor. Ayushmann even performed the song Ek Mulaqaat from Dream Girl.

Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, Dream Girl is the story of a man who has the talent to speak in a feminine voice and therefore lands up a job in an adult call center. The film also stars Abhishek Banerjee and Annu Kapoor.