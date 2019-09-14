Watch Madhuri Dixit sing ‘Yeh Ladka Haye Allah’ with Ayushmann Khurrana

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana‘s film Dream Girl hit the theatres on Friday and has received positive reviews. While promoting the film, Ayushmann Khurrana and his co-star Nushrat Bharucha reached the sets of the reality television show Dance Deewane. The show is judged by Madhuri Dixit.
On the sets, A. When Madhuri requested Ayushmann to sing for her and the audience, Ayushmann could not refuse. As he headed to the stage, he was greeted with a romantic setup and Madhuri was there to accompany him as his singing partner. The duo performed a medley of songs.
As Madhuri Dixit sang the song Yeh Ladka Haye Allah, the audience erupted in a cheer. The two also sang together the song Paani Da Rang from Ayushmann’s movie Vicky Donor. Ayushmann even performed the song Ek Mulaqaat from Dream Girl.
Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, Dream Girl is the story of a man who has the talent to speak in a feminine voice and therefore lands up a job in an adult call center. The film also stars Abhishek Banerjee and Annu Kapoor.