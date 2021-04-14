Watch: Madhuri Dixit, Nora Fatehi groove to 'Dilbar' in 'Dance Deewane 3' BTS video

Madhuri Dixit Nene and Nora Fatehi need no introduction when it comes to dancing. While Madhuri has given us some of the best signature steps to cherish, Nora also manages to set her fans’ hearts aflutter with her electrifying performances.

Now, a video of the two actors from the sets of dance realty show Dance Deewane 3 has been doing the rounds on social media platforms.

In the now-viral backstage video, the dancing divas can be seen grooving to Nora's superhit song 'Dilbar' from the film Satyameva Jayate.

While Nora performs the signature steps, Madhuri totally aces the belly dance moves.

In the video, Madhuri is seen in a pretty pink lehenga and Nora sizzles in a dazzling silver outfit.

Watch the video here: