Watch: Madhuri Dixit, Nora Fatehi groove to 'Dilbar' in 'Dance Deewane 3' BTS video

Madhuri Dixit Nene and Nora Fatehi need no introduction when it comes to dancing. While Madhuri has given us some of the best signature steps to cherish, Nora also manages to set her fans’ hearts aflutter with her electrifying performances.
Now, a video of the two actors from the sets of dance realty show Dance Deewane 3 has been doing the rounds on social media platforms.
In the now-viral backstage video, the dancing divas can be seen grooving to Nora's superhit song 'Dilbar' from the film Satyameva Jayate.
While Nora performs the signature steps, Madhuri totally aces the belly dance moves.
In the video, Madhuri is seen in a pretty pink lehenga and Nora sizzles in a dazzling silver outfit.
Watch the video here:
Madhuri is presently judging the third season of Dance Deewanr along with choreographers Dharmesh Yelande and Tushar Kalia. Nora appeared as a special guest for one of the episodes.
On the professional front, Madhuri was last seen in Abhishek Varman's period drama Kalank, alongside Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Sonakshi Sinha.
She will next feature in an upcoming Netflix series titled Finding Anamika.
On the other hand, Nora was last seen in Street Dancer 3D. She has a couple of exciting projects in her kitty including Bhuj: The Pride of India.
